Peter Gall granted shock probation

According to Peter Gall's attorney, Alan Simpson, Gall was granted shock probation at a court hearing in front of Judge John Grise on Monday.

Gall is serving a four-year sentence in the shooting death of his friend Alex Davis in 2017. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in November 2018.

The motion filed to Warren Circuit Court explains the close relationship between Gall and Davis.

"There has never been a suggestion that Peter Gall intended to harm his friend. Quite to the contrary. This was a tragic, “one in a million,” isolated accident. Peter Gall has never denied responsibility for his actions," Simpson said in the motion.

"Not only does he carry around the guilt, grief, and remorse for killing his best friend, he will now carry the memories of being incarcerated."

Under Kentucky law, shock probation is available to first-time offenders convicted of most low-level felonies.

