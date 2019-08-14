There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama.

A petition to name part of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets President Barack H. Obama Avenue is gathering momentum on the website Moveon.org.

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 86,000 signatures had been collected.

If authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would mean trump tower in Manhattan would be located on President Barack H. Obama

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin, she told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

However, one important condition hasn’t been met for this co-naming request. According to the city’s general guidelines, the honoree in question should be deceased for at least two years before the petition.

