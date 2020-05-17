Phase Two of reopening; what is opening in Kentucky this week

This week Kentucky will see some major changes when it comes to reopening our economy. Governor Beshear is allowing retail businesses and restaurants to open their doors to customers again however this comes with a long list of protocols.

Starting Monday government agencies and offices can start to re-open, however no more than 50 percent of the employees can be in the building at one time and no more than 33 percent occupational capacity in the facility.

For a full look at the Healthy at work guidelines for government agencies and offices click here.

On Wednesday, May 20 funeral and memorial services will be allowed but are limited to no more than 33% of the building occupancy capacity excluding any officiants, funeral directors, or clergy staff members while maintaining social distancing between household units of at least 6 feet.

For a full look at the Healthy at Work guidelines for funeral and memorial services click here.

Also on Wednesday, May 20 retail business can once again welcome customers into their stores, but they must limit the number of customers present in any given retail business to 33 percent of the maximum permitted occupancy of the faculty. This is assuming all individuals in the store are able to maintain 6 feet of space between each other.

For a full look at the Healthy at Work guidelines for retail businesses click here.

Starting on Friday, May 22, restaurants will be allowed to open their indoor seating to 33 percent occupancy and open up their outdoor seating. They must maintain social distancing protocols and keep tables six feet apart. They are also asked to limit parties to under 10 people.

"I know this is not the capacity that our restaurants probably want but the studies that we look at show that we have to be really careful about this step," said Governor Andy Beshear. "This allows it to be open for Memorial Day Weekend but please be careful everybody out there over this weekend."

For a full look at the Healthy at Work guidelines for restaurants click here.

Also on Friday groups of 10 people or fewer may meet, but public health experts discourage people from engaging in excessive social gatherings in order to appropriately limit contacts. Health experts also discourage people from sharing items in any gatherings including tools sporting equipment vehicles cooking and grilling ware and other high touch objects.