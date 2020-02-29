KSP: K-9, Taser used after Daviess County chase

A man was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with a K-9 and taser being used following a Wednesday chase.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a backup request from Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a terroristic threatening complaint at a residence on KY 764.

When authorities arrived, they saw 29-year-old Jonathan Mattingly, of Philpot, getting into his car refusing to stop for the on-scene deputies.

Troopers arrived as Mattingly was leaving the driveway. KSP tried to perform a traffic stop on Mattingly, but he failed to comply. The pursuit went for eight-miles to Mattingly’s residence on KY 144 in Philpot.

Mattingly tried to run inside his house, but troopers and deputies were able to confront him. Mattingly would not comply and took an aggressive stance towards the officers.

One trooper deployed his issued Taser, but Mattingly continued to resist.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department released their canine, which ultimately helped troopers, and deputies gain compliance.

Mattingly was taken to Owensboro Hospital for treatment then Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Mattingly was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

1) Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer

2) Reckless Driving

3) Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

4) Driving Under the Influence 2nd

5) Resisting Arrest

6) Disregarding Stop Sign

7) No Insurance

8) License to be in Possession

Other involved agencies may have charged or will charge Mattingly with violations relating to this incident.