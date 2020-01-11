Phoenix Rising holds fourth annual vigil for human trafficking victims

January is human trafficking awareness month. In honor of the month, every year on January 11th Phoenix Rising honors victims of human trafficking by holding a candle light vigil for those who have been lost, saved and those who fight for these victims every day.

Gloria cox says there are warning signs to observe for someone who might be a victim.

"Some of the signs to look for is someone that is malnourished, someone who isn't allowed to handle there own money, drivers licences or passports. If they don't know where they're at," said Gloria Cox, board of directors for Phoenix Rising.

Cox also says the most vulnerable group are the LGBTQ community.