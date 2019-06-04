Phone Scam in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

According to a post by Sheriff Brett Hightower on the Warren County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, someone is calling businesses asking for donations for the AmVets Post of Bowling Green.

The AmVets Post is currently not conducting phone solicitation at this time.

Jerry Mounce, the Commander of the AmVets Post in Bowling Green, says no one should give anyone claiming to be a part of the organization donations at this time.

