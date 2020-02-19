Phone scams in Grayson County

Grayson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on their Facebook page warning residents to be wary of two types of phone scams circulating throughout the county.

The post states that "someone is calling claiming to be the Grayson County Sheriff's Office stating that you have an outstanding warrant for a bad check or loan or other issue."

The scammer is even capable of ghosting the Sheriff's Office number in order to further scam the caller.

The second scam involves bank account hacking. The scam call will say that a sum of money was accidentally transferred into a bank account.

They are given an account number to correct the error only for the money to already have been taken out, so the person is out the same sum as the error.

The Sheriff's Office recommends everyone to never give out personal banking information over the phone unless they are sure it is valid and that they will never call asking for money to take care of a warrant.