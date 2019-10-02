Heartwarming photo of KSP Trooper holding 'fussy' baby goes viral

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is worth a thousand likes.

A heartwarming photo of Kentucky State Trooper Aaron Hampton holding a mother's 'fussy' baby while she ate went viral after it was posted on social media.

Hampton's wife sent in the photo to 13 News with this caption:

"This is Kentucky State Trooper Aaron Hampton. He noticed a young woman standing while holding her child and trying to eat at the same time because her child was fussing. Hampton asked her if he could hold her baby so she could eat. This is my husband and I am so proud of him! We have a one year old and we know exactly what that’s like!"

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty!

Watch the story tonight on 13 News at 10!

(This story will be updated with the families interview shortly)