Piano dedication ceremony at the Gatton Academy

It is out with the old and in with some new tunes. The Gatton Academy received a new grand piano Friday.

The original piano was gifted to Gatton in 2007. With years of playing, it's not as musical as it once was. Money was raised by faculty, alumni and students of the Gatton Academy to replace the old piano.

The academy decided to dedicate the new piano to a special professor. Who would begin each day that the taught abroad in Harlaxton with a tune.

"Having a fine musical instrument chrisined with my name means a whole lot more than say, a room. As I told the folks in the Gatton Academy, I was not just whelmed by this designation but, literally overwhelmed and I remain overwhelmed," said Walker Rutledge, Retired English Professor.

The new piano will be played by Gatton Academy students for many years to come.