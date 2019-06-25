Pink Lily receives national award for positive impact on area

Business is blooming - and booming - at a Bowling Green boutique!

Pink Lily is once again receiving national attention.

Trade and Industry Development Magazine has given it the CiCi Award for community impact.

The award is chosen based both on investment and expansion, and a company's positive impact on its hometown.

"We are lucky to have our headquarters in Bowling Green where we have so much support from the community. Pink Lily is very fortunate for the opportunity to employ so many great people in this town. Our loyal customers and great staff have allowed our business to grow and support the local economy in many ways," said Pink Lily President and Co-Founder, Chris Gerbig.

Pink Lily's Co-Founder, Tory Gerbig, was also named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Chamber's 2017 Targeted Business & Industry banquet.

"The Pink Lily Boutique is a great example of entrepreneurial determination and success," said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. "South Central Kentucky is fortunate to be home to the global headquarters of such a great company that has grown from the ground up right here in our backyard. We congratulate them on this honor and applaud them on their continued success in Bowling Green."

The chamber of commerce says Pink Lily employs 70 people and will soon pass $75 million in sales revenue.

"Pink Lily's growth and success is impressive, to say the least," said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. "In just a few short years, they have grown to be a nationally-recognized success. We are glad Pink Lily has been a part of Bowling Green's unprecedented growth in recent years and will remain an important part of the community for many years to come."

"Pink Lily has done a great job of capitalizing on opportunities to grow the facility over the last four years," said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. "Making Warren County home for not only their distribution and warehousing operations, but to their first brick-and-mortar store speaks volumes about doing business in our community and we are honored to continue to be their home as they grow across the globe and be recognized for their success."

Pink Lily began as an online fashion retailer in 2014, and now also has a brick-and-mortar location on Scottsville Road.