Pink Lily sees increase in holiday traffic

13 News stopped by Pink Lily where they say they saw an increase in sales mainly due to last minute shoppers.

"I would say that it is a good turn out for a retail store for a local business. I feel that a lot of people shop because we are local branded so I feel that is a reason we saw an increase in sales," said store manager, McKinnley Turner. "They did wait last minute and local businesses always appreciate those who shop local."

Pink Lily says they are thankful for those in the community who choose to shop local.