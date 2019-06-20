Pipeline construction underway on Nashville road, preparing to eventually widen road

In recent years, Nashville Road around the Rich Pond area has seen quite a bit of growth with new homes and neighborhoods and the addition of South Warren Middle/High Schools.

Eventually, the road will be widened. Right now pipelines are being moved to allow for that to happen.

"We're moving the waterlines back from the road to allow the transportation cabinet to widen this section of 31-W, which runs from Dillard Road to Buchanon Park, about two and a half miles," said Ryan Leisley, manager of engineering and construction with Warren County Water District.

"It's changed a lot, over the last over the five or six years it's changed a lot out here," said Taylor Fox, who's lived off Nashville Road on his family's farm since 1988.

Fox's home is far off the roadway, but for some of his neighbors, the pipeline construction is cutting through several feet of their front yards.

"It doesn't affect us that much but I could see where it affects other people where their houses are a lot closer to the road and they're getting in their yard a lot more," he said.

However, Leisley said, "Part of the contract is to make the lawns as good or better as when we found them. Any excess dirt or rock will be hauled off and then they'll seed and sew the ditch line to put it back to the way they found it."

Leisely said a majority of this project is to move water pipelines on both sides of the road but there's also a small portion of sewer line on the north end of the project.

"The contract is for 300 days, but the contractor is progressing well and they're ahead of schedule. We're about halfway done with the line work so we're in pretty good shape on that," he said.

This pipeline construction started in April and affects about 60 tracts total, according to Leisely.

"That ranges anywhere from a field to a residence and of course we have the school and Rich Pond Market and IGA," he said.

He said the design process for Warren County Water District started in 2015 and they're now able to get to the construction phase. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it will likely take years before the road is actually widened.