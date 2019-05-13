Planning summer travel abroad? Heed these safety advisories

A safety warning has been issued for Americans planning to travel abroad this summer.

The U.S. State Department is urging travelers to be extra cautious after popular vacation destinations made the travel advisory list.

Currently, 57 countries are on the list, ranging from level 2 to level 4.

Included in the level 2 category, which means to “exercise increased caution,” are the Bahamas, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom, among others. Level 4 means “do not travel,” and applies to war-torn countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, among others.

If you’re planning to cross country lines, click here to check out the updated travel advisories on the State Department’s website.

You’re also able to review crime and safety reports by country.

The agency also recommends enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive updated alerts.

