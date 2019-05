Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is inviting residents of the Plano area to a meet-and-greet later this month.

It's an opportunity to meet with him, discuss areas of concern, and build further relations with the Sheriff's office.

It will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Plano Volunteer Fire Station on 3210 Plano Road.