Plans for Mini Corvette Challenge Announced

Plans for the 25th Annual Mini Corvette Challenge presented by Houchens Industries to benefit Junior Achievement were announced today at the Knicely Conference Center.

Saturday, May 18th, The Knicely Conference Center parking lot will be transformed into a mini-racetrack as area businesses race their Corvette go-carts, competing for the coveted Gold Cup and bragging rights for the year.

Children's Activities and a variety of food trucks will provide fun for the whole family and admission is free to the public.

This year's event will also include a new power wheels racing series.

All proceed from the event go to benefit your local community through Junior Achievement.

Allison Henson, the Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for Junior Achievement, says, "This fundraiser, it's a huge staple for us and it actually benefits the community in many ways."

Over the past two and a half decades the Mini Corvette Challenge has raised over $600,000 for Junior Achievement.

This equates to over 1200 classrooms and 30,000 students benefiting from the money raised at the event.

For more information, go to juniorachievement.org.