Pleasant Grove Church vandalized in Ohio County

Police are searching for who could have overwhelmingly vandalized a church in Ohio County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio County Sheriff's Office received a call that Pleasant Grove Church at 296 Askins Road had been burglarized.

Once there, deputies found a side window had been pried open using a shepherd's hook from one of the headstones in the cemetery, breaking the window in the process.

They say the church had been ransacked, with several items destroyed.

Food and drinks were opened and poured throughout the church. They say thermostats were damaged after juice had been poured into them.

The damage continued, with officials finding vases and picture frames broken, and holes knocked into the walls.

One of the bathrooms had been used, and the wall spray painted, with popsicle sticks littered around the floor.

The fire extinguisher had been used inside the church. An outdoor wall light had been smashed with a cinder block, and damage was done to the entry of the crawlspace and a shed behind the church.

As far as what was believed to have been taken besides food and drinks -- officials say a Bible that belonged to a youth member of the church, with the name "Grayson" inscribed inside, was missing.

Officials say the offender(s) are thought to have entered the church overnight on July 16 or in the very early morning hours of July 17.

A neighbor to the church said he observed a small statured person walking north on Askins Road around 6:30 a.m.

He says the person was wearing military style camo clothing with a black backpack.

Another person in the area told police there had been two people in the area on Highway 110 in the afternoon, just across the Breckinridge County line.

They're described as one wearing a black baseball cap with a maroon cutoff shirt, longer hair, and black shorts. The other was wearing a black shirt and black shorts. They were picked up in a navy blue 4-door truck.

If you have any info regarding the case, call the Ohio County Sheriff's Office at 270-298-4444, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 270-298-4446.