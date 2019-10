Saturday, October 26 will mark the Morgantown Ky Jeepers first annual Poker Run Benefit.

All are welcome to enter. The cost is $10 per driver and Jeep, and $5 for anyone else wanting to play.

Proceeds will benefit the Fowler family who welcomed their daughter Kylee at only 24 weeks.

The run will start at Charles Black City Park located at 227 Helm Lane in Morgantown.

Jeeps can start arriving at 9 a.m. with the first Jeep to leave at 11 a.m.