Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

Police in Connecticut’s capital say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

A Hartford police spokesman tells The Associated Press that two females and two males were injured. A 28-year-old man was killed.

Two of the wounded were still in surgery as of 7:30 a.m. The exact conditions of the wounded and the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately released.

Information about the shooter wasn’t immediately available.

Police confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge. No one answered the phone at the number listed on Majestic Lounge’s Facebook pages.

Police described the ongoing investigation as long and complex.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.