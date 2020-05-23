Police: 2 officers didn't help slain domestic abuse victim

Authorities say two Kentucky police officers failed to help a domestic violence victim who weeks later was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Kiersten Holman and Officer Cody Luckett were charged Friday with failing to provide assistance required from law enforcement in connection with the January death of 33-year-old Amanda Berry.

Court records said Holman and Luckett responded to a domestic violence call at Berry's home in December but didn't file a report.

Berry was found dead in a basement on Jan. 30. Berry's boyfriend William L. Sloss was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

