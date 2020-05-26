Police: 2 rescued from flooded van on rural Kentucky road

Authorities say Kentucky state troopers helped rescue two people who were trapped in high water on a rural county road.

Kentucky State Police said an elderly woman and a young female became trapped in a flooded vehicle on Monday afternoon in Bell County. Police said a trooper entered the water and was able to reach the Toyota van before it turned over. He tied a rope to himself and removed the two stranded people from the van, as another trooper held on to the rope.

Both of the rescued people were checked out medically and released.

