Police: Briarwood Elementary goes on lockdown after student brings airsoft gun to school

Bowling Green Police tell us on Monday morning, they responded to a male student with a weapon running from Briarwood Elementary School.

It was determined that the student had brought an airsoft gun to school. Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward says the school was on lockdown for some time.

Several officers chased down the student, who had been running towards Cemetery Road from the school campus, located at 265 Lovers Lane.

The juvenile was caught a short distance and time later, and taken into custody. An all-clear was given to the school less than 30 minutes after the original call came in to law enforcement.

Attached is an audio recording sent out to parents on Monday by Briarwood Elementary School.

Warren County Public Schools also released this statement to 13 News:

“Warren County Public Schools officials are aware of an incident that took place this morning at Briarwood Elementary School. We have no information to suggest that other students were ever in danger. WCPS is actively working with the Bowling Green Police Department while an investigation is completed.”