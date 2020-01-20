Police: Cynthiana man jailed after shaking 4-month-old to unconsciousness

In Harrison County, a man is facing an assault charge after he admitted to police he shook his 4-month-old daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying.

As our sister station WKYT reports, Robert Webber, of Cynthiana, has been charged with first-degree assault.

A 911 call came in Friday morning for an unconscious 4-month-old child.

While at Kentucky Children's Hospital, Cynthiana Police learned the baby had a history of brain bleeding, broken ribs and a fractured skull.

During an interview at the hospital, Webber admitted to shaking the baby.

Police said the most recent time the baby left a red mark on Webber's arm from the repeated hitting of her head.

Webber was arrested at Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington just before 11 p.m. that Friday night.

The child's mother told WKYT the baby is in critical condition and on a ventilator, but has been stabilized.