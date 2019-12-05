Police: Edmonson County toddler's death fits criteria for murder charge

Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle arrived at the scene of the rescue Monday evening and he and his deputies have been closely investigating the circumstances, which led to multiple arrests on Wednesday.

Doyle told 13 News early on something seemed suspicious in their investigation of Alexandra Richardson and Monday's case of her driving across a flooded bridge that resulted in her child needing to be rescued.

"I think her words were 'I've driven through that bridge a million times when there's water over it and never had a problem so I just thought I could get through,'" said Doyle.

He says while talking to Richardson at the hospital it became clear criminal charges would be likely.

Here is the mugshot for Alexandra Richardson. I just spoke with Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle. He says his team pursued murder charges against her based on the statute regarding operating a motor vehicle with extreme indifference to human life. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/itspeCqngc — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 5, 2019

Richardson admitted to police she recently used meth and marijuana before driving through the flooded bridge. Medical records confirmed the presence of meth and marijuana in her blood.

"Once we found out that the baby had passed away then obviously we knew that it was a murder charge we needed to go forward with," said Doyle.

Deputies searched her home and found evidence of drugs.

Wednesday, police arrested Richardson and her boyfriend, William Suttle. Officials charged her with murder.

"And the statute has a clear subsection in there that says if somebody operates a motor vehicle with extreme indifference to human life then that can be murder if it causes death," said Doyle.

Thursday, Richardson's family began the process of making funeral arrangements for the 20-month-old boy.

"We don't want anybody doing a Go Fund Me page, we don't want anybody trying to benefit from it because I've been sent links, my mother has been sent links, and people are trying to draw money off it and it's already paid for," said Chris McCullough, Richardson's brother.

McCullough describes the little boy as full of energy and explained how difficult of a time this is for the family saying, "It's hard because, you know, we are trying to get everything in action, trying to get the funeral taken care of, and trying to figure out what is going on with her, and then we've got people pushing from every direction and it's making it really difficult."

He added the response on social media surrounding the events that led to the toddler's death has made it harder for the family.

"You know, they're not giving her a chance, not looking at her side of it, not considering, you know, she was in the freezing cold water for God knows how long and they just want to put her to blame," said McCullough.

Sheriff Doyle commented on the use of social media saying, "People should be vigilant in their thoughts on what is good to share on social media and what is not."

Doyle explained transportation officials and county magistrates are now looking into any further actions that can be taken to prevent people from driving across the flooded bridge, like installing a locked gate.

Family members say they would like to keep the details of the toddler's funeral private.