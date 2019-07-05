Police: Cave City Police arrest Florida man twice within same week for DUI

Cave City Police say they arrested a Florida man twice within the same week for DUI.

Police say they received a complaint of a red Hyundai Elantra that almost struck a vehicle head on. Police located the vehicle and observed the vehicle driving in the wrong lane and stopped the vehicle.

Upon making the stop, police identified the driver as Michael Sell of Florida. Police say they detected a strong odor of alcohol.

Sell refused Standard Field Sobriety Test and refused Officers request to exit the vehicle.

Sell was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence Alc/Drugs/ETC .08 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest.

Sell was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

