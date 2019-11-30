Police: Macy’s loss prevention officer assaulted by suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- A Lexington man is behind bars after reportedly shoplifting from the Macy’s at Fayette Mall while being under the influence.
According to an arrest citation, officers arrested 19-year-old Joseph Bryant around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The citation states Bryant was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol” when he attempted to take items from the store past the point-of-sale without paying for them.
The citation further states that he assaulted a loss prevention officer when she attempted to approach him.
Bryant is now in the Fayette County Detention Center charged with public intoxication and robbery.