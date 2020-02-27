Police: Madison Co. man tried to drown dog in toilet

A Madison County man is accused of abusing a dog and then tossing the animal into a dumpster.

According to an arrest citation, officers were called to a home on Villa Drive around noon on Sunday, Feb. 23. on a report that the dog’s owner had found the animal in the dumpster.

When they arrived, police spoke with Tyler Dabney, who reportedly told investigators he had been playing with the dog the night before and said the dog bit him when Dabney went to grab a tennis ball.

Officers say Dabney told them he then strangled and choked the dog, and attempted to drown the animal in the toilet bowl. Finally, Dabney reportedly said he put the dog in an Amazon Prime box and threw it in the dumpster.

The victim told officers when she arrived home Dabney told her what he had done. She found the dog, who appeared to be moving and walking normally.

Dabney was Mirandized, at which time he told officers repeatedly that he would put the dog down once he got paid, and that the dog needed to be put down.

Dabney was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and charged with cruelty to animals.