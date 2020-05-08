Man with axe walking through Kroger parking lot arrested for warrant

According to a police report, witnesses say Christopher Chadick was walking through the Kroger parking lot on the 31W Bypass carrying and swinging an axe.

Witnesses in the police report say it appeared Chadick was hitting vehicles in the parking lot with an axe.

Upon arrival, police say Chadick denied hitting any vehicles with the axe but did admit he was walking through the parking lot between vehicles switching hands with the axe.

According to the report, police discovered Chadick had a warrant for his arrest, he was then taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.