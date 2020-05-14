Police: Man killed 1, wounded 4 as they repossessed truck

Police say a Kentucky man who fatally shot one person and wounded four others as they tried to repossess a vehicle has been charged with murder and assault.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 47-year-old Michael Justice was charged Wednesday with killing Bryan Biggs of West Portsmouth, Ohio, and wounding the others during a dispute that broke out at a Lewis County home as the group was repossessing a 2004 Chevy Silverado. Three people were taken to area hospitals and one person refused treatment. They were all from West Portsmouth, Ohio.

It's not clear whether Justice has an attorney.

