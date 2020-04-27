Police: Man killed after breaking into woman's home he dated

Police say a Kentucky man has been fatally shot after he broke into the house of a woman he was dating.

The woman told Lexington police 24-year-old Jaymes Miller entered her Lexington home and began shooting inside the house Friday night.

Police say another person inside the home fatally shot Miller before police were called. Authorities say they don't expect to file charges against the shooter.

Miller has been wanted for an early April armed robbery at a Lexington motel where police say he demanded cash and fled on foot. He also had another arrest warrant for a domestic violence incident.

