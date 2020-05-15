Police: Man shot, wounded after hitting trooper with car

Authorities said a Kentucky man accused of hitting a state trooper with his car during a traffic stop was shot and wounded by the officer.

Randy Sullivan faces several charges including attempted murder and drug trafficking. Kentucky State Police said a trooper pulled Sullivan over Tuesday evening and saw drugs in his car. Police said the trooper told Sullivan to get out of the car but Sullivan refused and attempted to flee, hitting the officer and dragging him with the car. The trooper shot Sullivan and he was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper wasn’t injured.

Sullivan's passenger Linda Adams was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. It’s unclear whether Sullivan or Adams had attorneys.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

