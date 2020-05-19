Police: Officer, man wounded in gunfire exchange

Authorities say a Kentucky police officer and a man were wounded in a shooting during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle near an apartment complex.

Police spokesman Lamont Washington told news outlets two Louisville officers approached the vehicle about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and “were met with gunfire.” One officer was hit; the other wasn't. Washington says both returned fire and hit the man, who fled until he collapsed. He said both the officer and the man were taken to a hospital for wounds that weren't life-threatening.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

