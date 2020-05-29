Police: Scottsville woman found shot in head, man taken into custody

The Scottsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police responded to a domestic-related call around 7:30 p.m. at the 180 block of Franklin Road.

When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Misty McKeel with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

According to police, 40-year old Stephen Higgason was on scene and taken into custody.

McKeel was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, and her condition is not known at this time.

