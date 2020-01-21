Police: Woman smoking while pouring gas set self on fire

A Kentucky woman who was pouring gas into a child's motorcycle while smoking a cigarette set herself on fire and has been seriously burned.

WLWT-TV reports the woman was flown from Independence, Kentucky, to a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday for treatment.

Independence police say the woman used a gas can to fill the tank inside the garage of a home. Investigators believe the vapors from the gasoline inside the closed garage sparked the fire.

Police say the fire appears to be an accident. The woman hasn't been identified.

