Police: Woman wanted in Logan County arrested; daughter found safe

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Amanda Otero, who was wanted out of Logan County was arrested on a warrant. Her daughter three-year-old, Amya Grace Otero, is safe and in custody of social services.

Police say Amanda went to social services and they were called.

The warrant is for custodial interference, kidnapping a minor, intimidating a participant in a legal process, and terroristic threatening 3rd degree.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda did not appear to an emergency custody hearing concerning her daughter, Amya Grace Otero, last month.

Daniel Otero, Amya's father, was granted emergency custody at that hearing.

Amanda Otero is in the Warren County Regional Jail.

