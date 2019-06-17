Police say man in Ohio County threatened people with a handgun; shot at vehicle

On Sunday, June 16 the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, along with Kentucky State Police and Hartford Police Department, responded to a call of a man making threats with a gun at an address on Kelly Cemetery Lane.

When officials arrived on scene they determined that the man had pulled out a pistol and aimed it at four people at the home. They say the man discharged the gun, firing towards an unoccupied vehicle. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.

Later that night, the vehicle the suspect left in was located at Hunter Trailer Court in Hartford.

While attempting to make contact, the man fled in the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit. Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Hartford Police, and Beaver Dam Police attempted to stop the vehicle north on US Highway 231.

With assistance from KSP, spike strips were set out at the US Highway 231 and Pleasant Ridge Rd intersection. Police stopped the vehicle and officers were able to apprehend the man.

Alan Caldera, 27 of Whitesville, was taken in to custody and charged with seven (7) counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, two (2) counts of Criminal Mischief, one (1) count of Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, one (1) count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one (1) county of Possession of a Control Substance (methamphetamine), one (1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one (1) count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.