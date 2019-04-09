Police arrest two men in connection to pregnant woman murder in Lawrenceburg

Kentucky State Police have announced an arrest in connection to a shooting which took the life of a pregnant woman in Lawrenceburg.

Derrick J. Morris, 33, of Frankfort, Ky., has been arrested and charged with Murder and Robbery 1st Degree.

Lawrenceburg police said they received a call about a possible home invasion on Saffell Street around 6 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man and a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman and her baby died at the hospital. Troopers identified the victim as Lauryn Kinne, 22. She was in her third trimester. Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening. He was able to drive to the hospital after being shot.

Troopers say Morris assaulted a man during the home invasion, hitting him repeatedly with a fun.

Police say the gun went off and hit Kinne in the chest.

Morris could face other charges.

Troopers arrested Johnathan Harley, 20, of Lawrenceburg with robbery in the case. Detectives say Harley arrived at the home minutes prior to the robbery, and he later admitted to taking part in the crime.

The case remains under investigation.