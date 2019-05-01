Police chase ends in crash in Bowling Green

A police chase ends with a crash in Bowling Green.

According to a witness, a man was driving around with a gun hanging out the window. That man later crashed off River Tanmer Way, which is about four minutes away from Preston Miller Park.

Kentucky State Police, along with other agencies, are currently on scene.

The suspect is now in custody. We do not have a name at this time.

13 News has also learned a baby was in the vehicle and was transported by EMS but is expected to be okay.

We have a reporter on the scene and we're working to learn more information about the chase, the crash, and the suspect involved.

We do not have any reports of injuries at this time. This story will be updated.