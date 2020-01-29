Police chase results in fatal shooting

Kentucky State Police say they fatally shot the driver of a vehicle fleeing from authorities and heading toward a separate fatal crash scene.

State police were at the scene of a fatal crash in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning when they were notified of a fleeing vehicle heading in their direction.

Troopers went to pursue the vehicle in order to protect the scene of the crash. Police say the driver was heading straight toward first responders and troopers shot at the vehicle.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name wasn't immediately released and no one else was in the vehicle with them