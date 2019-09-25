Police: domestic dispute leads to shots fired in Bowling Green neighborhood

A Bowling Green juvenile is facing multiple charges following a dispute involving a gun.

Tuesday morning around 11:30 Bowling Green Police responded to a call of shots fired on Lynhurst Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a handgun.

Through further investigation officers learned the juvenile was involved in a domestic dispute and a neighbor intervened. During that intervention, the juvenile got the gun out and fired several shots in the air.

No injuries are reported from the shots fired.

"It's a heavily populated neighborhood, there are houses that are relatively close together, there a lot of people that live right in that area, so to be firing a weapon in any direction is certainly a danger."

Officers took the juvenile into custody and charged the 17-year-old with 4 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, assault 4th degree, strangulation 1st degree, and possession of a handgun by a minor.