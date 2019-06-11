Police find pill grinder, prescription medications during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Russell Springs led to an arrest.

On Monday, at approximately 1:58 p.m. Kentucky State Police initiated a traffic stop on KY 430.

The driver of the vehicle gave police consent to search, resulting in troopers finding a pill grinder and prescription medications.

Kentucky State Police arrested Edythe Long and charged her with failure to maintain insurance 1st offense, DUI 2nd, no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.