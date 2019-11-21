Police, firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Rural King in Glasgow

Around 6:45 Thursday evening, Glasgow Police and Glasgow Fire Department responded to Rural King for a possible hazmat situation.

Police and firefighters quickly issued a hazardous material protocol closing off the store and treating people at the scene.

"[We responded] in reference to a barrel that had a strong odor coming from that barrel and what had happened was a customer had come into Rural King and purchased a large barrel and had taken it home off of this property, washed it out, and he detected a strong odor," said Major Terry Flatt with the Glasgow Police Department. "At that time the individual returned the barrel back to Rural King."

Police say 17 people total were treated at the scene and 6 of those taken to hospital.

One person went to hospital on their own.

Officials told 13 News people were treated for symptoms ranging from headache to nausea to a sore throat.

Officials are still investigating what the odor was and what caused it to affect people at the store.