Police hunt for suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon

Soldiers of French anti-terrorist plan "Vigipirate Mission" secure the access near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, Friday May, 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Sebastien Erome)
Updated: Sat 5:25 AM, May 25, 2019

PARIS (AP) — French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance.

They describe the suspect, wearing light-colored shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous.” He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

France's counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus