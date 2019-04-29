Police investigating Barren County murder, suspect appears in court

Monday afternoon David Pons, the man police arrested in connection to a murder in Barren County, appeared in court for a video arraignment.

Police arrested Pons Friday evening after receiving a call about a suspicious Facebook post that led deputies to a home on Park City Glasgow Road.

"Deputies responded via, also, a call that was made that there might have been someone shot at this address," said Barren County Sheriff, Kent Keen.

Outside the home, police found blood in the front yard and a bullet shell nearby.

"Found a female and male outside in a vehicle, the female was asleep and/or passed out and the male subject was deceased from, what we now know, from a gunshot wound," said Keen.

Police charged Pons with murder.

Officials identified the man shot as Christopher Walker.

Pons told police he shot Walker in self-defense because he threatened the woman, but the woman told police she never heard a threat.

"Was in relation to a domestic situation that happened outside the car and the victim went to the car along with the female in preparation to leave the scene and he had already been shot at that point, that's what we gather at this time," said Keen.

Keen said it is common to investigate a tip from social media, but it is rare to have a tip from social media lead to a crime scene such as this one.

Judge Gabe Pendleton set a $750,000 cash bond for Pons and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 6th.