Police investigating break-in at The HIVE

Bowling Green Police are investigating a break-in at The HIVE, a learning and community-connecting club for people with developmental disabilities, located in Bowling Green.

It happened sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Officials say when they came into work Thursday morning they found a broken window with a large rock near the window. They began looking around to see if there was any other damage or anything stolen.

They say those responsible took a Wii and a makeup bag, despite multiple electronics, like laptops, inside the building.

“It really doesn’t make any sense, they didn’t trash any of the classrooms or anything, they literally came in, got a makeup bag, a Wii, and left back out the window," said Laura Orsland, Founder and Executive Director at The HIVE.

Thanks to the help of the community within a couple of hours the window was replaced! ‬

Those at the HIVE want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and the community for their help.

