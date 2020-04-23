UPDATE: Police investigating shooting in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Police say they're investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Crossings Court.
They tell 13 News one male was shot and taken to an area hospital.
We will update this story as details are released.
We are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Crossings Court. We will post more information as it becomes available.— BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) April 23, 2020