Police looking for escaped Webster County inmate

A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate from Webster County.

Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old William D. Casto of Corydon, Kentucky jumped the fence Monday afternoon at the Webster County Jail.

Casto is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath and an orange t-shirt with Webster County Jail Trustee printed on the back.

Casto was in jail for Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500 or more, but under $10,000. If you know where he is, please call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.