Police looking for escaped inmate from Christian County jail

Officials are looking for an escaped inmate from the Christian County Jail.

A release says Creadell Hubbard escaped through the heating and cooling system between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on October 21.

Hubbard is described as having a violent criminal history with charges ranging from fleeing, 1st degree to possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon.

Hubbard is 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 195 pounds, with black and gray hair.

Hubbard is a suspect in a past shooting and is to be considered armed and dangerous.