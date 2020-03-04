Police looking for escaped Hart County inmate

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green are looking for an escaped Hart County inmate.

KSP received a call on Wednesday at 12:42 p.m. stating inmate Jerry Britt had fled from a work detail.

According to jail staff, Britt gained access to a 2007 gold Lincoln Navigator without consent, and left the property located on Bluegrass Ave in Hart County.

KSP have located the stolen vehicle in the Shanty Hollow area of Warren County. KSP along with local law enforcement are currently searching for Britt.

The escapee, 37-year-old Jerry Britt, of Scottsville, is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Britt was last seen wearing blue jeans, black hoodie, and a camouflage hat.

If you have any information, contact Kentucky State Police.