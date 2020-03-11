Police looking for stolen UTV from Leitchfield

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours on Tuesday, a vehicle arrived at Mid-State Auto, located at 423 S Main St. in Leitchfield.

The driver, and possibly another suspect off camera, then stole a black 2014 Polaris Razor 800. Police describe the Razor as having an orange roll cage.

The trailer has a spare tire mounted on the front rail, a weed eater rack, and a tailgate with a lift assist.

If you have any information on this vehicle or similar thefts, please contact Kentucky State Police or Leitchfield Police Department.

 
