Police looking for stolen UTV from Leitchfield

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, a vehicle arrived at Mid-State Auto, located at 423 S Main St. in Leitchfield.

The driver, and possibly another suspect off camera, then stole a black 2014 Polaris Razor 800. Police describe the Razor as having an orange roll cage.

The trailer has a spare tire mounted on the front rail, a weed eater rack, and a tailgate with a lift assist.

If you have any information on this vehicle or similar thefts, please contact Kentucky State Police or Leitchfield Police Department.