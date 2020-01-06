Police: man stabbed in neck inside Bowling Green home

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident from Friday.

A report says when officers arrived to the area of Woodford Avenue and Stubbins Street they found a victim with a large laceration to his neck.

While talking to witnesses police learned the incident happened inside a home on Woodford Avenue.

The victim, identified as Willie Lawrence, said he was sleeping in the kitchen when a suspect who goes by the name "Alex" entered the kitchen and stabbed him in the neck.

Officers then began searching the home and found blood in various places and a knife with possible blood stains in the upstairs bedroom.

According to the report, While searching the home officers spoke with a woman inside who told police a man named Alex had been staying at the home.

Police say at last check Lawrence was in stable condition and going through surgery at a hospital in Nashville.

No arrest has been made at this time.